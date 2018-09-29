Bill Clinton Accuser Juanita Broaddrick: Feinstein, Durbin, Schumer Should ‘Apologize’

Juanita Broaddrick, who alleged Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 in Arkansas, blasted Democrats on “Hannity” Thursday night for showing selective moral outrage and a “double standard” for sexual assault victims.

“They never reached out to me,” she said, adding the same “double standard” was present in 2016 when it came to accusers of President Trump.

She said Democrats like Senators Dianne Feinstein, Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin owe her an apology for “completely turning their backs” on her and other Clinton accusers who sought to tell their stories in 1999.

Hannity said her claims, which have been denied by Clinton, show the “selective moral outrage” from the left and the political nature of the Kavanaugh allegations. – READ MORE

“Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) says not even a single Democrat would read her deposition or hear her story.

She tells @ericbolling about her experience fighting the Democrat “double standard.” — CRTV

Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin. And Pals. Simply phonies based on today’s Capitol Hill circus. Just ask Juanita Broaddrick.

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) says not even a single Democrat would read her deposition or hear her story. She tells @ericbolling about her experience fighting the Democrat “double standard.” Watch the full interview ==> https://t.co/b1QlO3Jhoe pic.twitter.com/9ofIbTytaQ — CRTV (@CRTV) September 27, 2018



nbsp;