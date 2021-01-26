Bill Barring Biological Boys From Girls’ Sports Advances In Montana

In the past week, the Montana House Judiciary Committee passed a bill which would create the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” an act that would bar biological boys from teams or in sports designated for women or girls. By passing the bill, the Committee set up a floor hearing in the Montana House.

The sponsor of House Bill 112, GOP Rep. John Fuller told the Montana Free Press that he wanted to protect the 1972 Title IX. Permitting biological boys to compete against biological girls would be “just wrong,” he said, adding, “I believe that this will result in the destruction of women’s sports, and I believe it’s a violation of the spirit of Title IX.”

House Bill 112 cites various reasons for its position: “inherent differences between men and women” ranging from “chromosomal and hormonal differences to physiological differences” as well as men generally possessing “denser, stronger bones, tendons, and ligaments” and “larger hearts, greater lung volume per body mass, a higher red blood cell count, and higher haemoglobin” along with a “higher natural level of testosterone, which affects traits such as hemoglobin levels, body fat content, the storage and use of carbohydrates, and the development of type 2 muscle fibers”;- READ MORE

