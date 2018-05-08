Bill Allowing ‘In God We Trust’ Motto in Schools Challenged in MN Senate

A Bill That Would Allow Minnesota Schools To Display The National Motto “in God We Trust” Has Been Met With Opposition From Democrats Who Claim The Phrase Is Offensive To Those Who Do Not Believe In God.

Minnesota state Sen. Dan Hall (R-Burnsville), who sponsored the legislation, said on “Fox & Friends” Sunday that he was shocked at the amount of opposition his bill has received from Democrats.

“I just figured the opposition would be really short,” Hall said. “When I started hearing more and more of this I thought, really? They don’t want it that much in their schools?”

The bill would allow Minnesota public school districts to feature “In God We Trust” posters, which would be privately funded, throughout school buildings, CBS Minnesota reported.

But two Democrat state senators in the Minnesota legislature voiced their opposition to the bill last week, citing concerns about displaying the word “God” in publicly-funded schools. – READ MORE

