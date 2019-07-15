‘Bigger Than LeBron’? Chuck Todd Goes Gaga for Controversial Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe

It makes sense on occasion for a Sunday show to offer an interview to athlete who devotes themselves to activism. But on Sunday’s Meet the Press, Chuck Todd gushed like a geyser over controversial U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe. He began by insisting Rapinoe “right now is bigger than LeBron, bigger than Brady, bigger than just about anyone in the sports world and maybe beyond,” and “we are very happy” for her to appear. The tributes kept coming:

CHUCK TODD: So a long-time boxing reporter, who’s now a baseball announcer, Charlie Steiner, said to me, he viewed you as a modern-day Ali, and here’s what Sports Illustrated wrote. “There are elements of a modern-day Ali, Muhammad Ali, the late boxer, in Rapinoe’s co-mingling of sports and social activism, to say nothing of her ability to turn the media’s attention, even when negative in certain circles, to her advantage.” What do you make of the Ali comparisons? MEGAN RAPINOE: Oh. That’s very flattering. I don’t know if I’m — if I’m Ali, but I’m happy to be the biggest ally I can to Ali.

After some talk about women's pay, Todd turned to Rapinoe's national-anthem protests.