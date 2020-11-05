‘BIG Trump Lead’: Trump Claims Victory In Georgia, North Carolina Ahead Of Major Media

President Trump has claimed victory in Georgia and North Carolina after his campaign declared him the winner of Pennsylvania ahead of any major media outlet.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that, for “Electoral Vote purposes,” he was declaring victory in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, citing the voting lead he currently holds in those states. He also said he would declare victory in Michigan if ballots were “secretly” dumped there.

“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!” Trump tweeted.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Moments before, CNN called the Michigan presidential race for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. CNN was the first major media company to project a winner for Michigan, giving the state’s 16 electoral votes to Biden. Biden’s total expected electoral vote count has moved up to 253 versus President Trump’s 213.- READ MORE

