‘Big Tech Is Out to Get Conservatives’: Jim Jordan Confronts Tech CEOs (VIDEO)

Big tech CEOs received harsh criticism from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday accusing them of targeting conservative content.

Jordan did not waste any time during the hearing and directed his message at Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google.

“I’ll just cut to the chase. Big tech’s out to get conservatives,” Jordan said. “That’s not a suspicion, that’s not a hunch, that’s a fact.” – READ MORE

