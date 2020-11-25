Big Tech Expert Says Google’s ‘Manipulations’ Shifted ‘at Least Six Million Votes’ to Joe Biden

A tech expert says the outcome of the 2020 election was ‘manipulated’ for Joe Biden right in front of our eyes.

No wonder he didn’t have to campaign much.

Tech expert and researcher for the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology Dr. Robert Epstein told Tucker Carlson on his Fox News program that Google manipulated search and other data, including using voting reminders, to manipulate the results of the 2020 election.

The Harvard Ph.D. and his 33-member research team watched tech giants Google, Yahoo, YouTube, Bing, and Facebook in three swing states—Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida—during the 2020 election. The former Psychology Today editor said his team “preserved 500,000 ephemeral experiences,” which he says are those short, quick bursts of information or experiences that disappear within seconds. He described “ephemeral experiences” in a 2019 interview and said how important it is to catch them in real-time.

“If you don’t monitor, you can’t go back in time and figure out what these companies were showing people because what they’re showing people is ephemeral. That’s the term that Google’s own employees use internally, they’re showing ephemeral experiences, those really short-lived experiences that kind of appear before your eyes and then disappear, like search results for example.”

He told Carlson that the 500,000 ephemeral experiences his team captured in the lead-up to the 2020 election gleaned 30 times more data than they got in 2016.

Here’s what Google did.

“Google’s search results were strongly biased in favor of liberals and democrats. This was not true on Bing or Yahoo. The bias was being shown to pretty much every demographic group we looked at, including conservatives. In fact, conservatives got slightly more liberal bias in their search results than liberals did. How do you account for that? […] These manipulations that we’ve so far quantified could easily have shifted at least six million votes in one direction. That’s the bare minimum at this point that I’m confident of. The maximum we haven’t even begun to estimate because we have so much data to look at.”

He says his team caught Google in the act and described what he called “a smoking gun.” – READ MORE

