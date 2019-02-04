 

Big-Name Democrats Call On Northam To Resign Following Racist Yearbook Photo Controversy

Share:

Several big-name Democratic politicians are calling on Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign following a racist picture that appeared on a page set aside for him in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were some of the Democrats who called on Northam to step down. The picture showed one person wearing blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume in Northam’s section of the yearbook.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who will be running for president in 2020, said Northam must resign if he cannot “win back” trust in a tweet Saturday. She added, however, that there needs to be space for people to “evolve away from hatred and bigotry.”

Gabbard previously called on Congress to take “action immediately” to censure Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King over his questions on how the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” became offensive.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called out King, but had not tweeted about Northam at the time of reporting.

As of Saturday evening, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the following:

Northam apologized for the picture appearing in the Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook Friday, but then denied being in the picture in a Saturday press conference.

Warren, Booker, Gabbard, Ocasio-Cortez and Gillibrand did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share:
Staff