Big Banks Tout Being Pro Gun-Control, So Louisiana Just Took $600 Million Out of Their Hands

Top Louisiana officials have blocked two large bank corporations from participating in a road financing plan due to their gun control regulations.

On Thursday, both Citibank and Bank of America were denied the ability to be underwriters in an interstate highway financing deal, The Daily Wire reported.

Louisiana’s Bond Commission denied the banks $600 million as a response to the gun control regulations they placed on their gun store customers, according to Breitbart News.

In March, Citibank implemented new regulations that stated that gun store customers could not sell high capacity magazines if they wanted to maintain business with their bank.

In addition, they ordered that their customers refuse long gun sales to anyone 18-20 years old.

This defies the fact that it is legal for 18-20-year-olds to own these types of guns. – READ MORE

Shopify has reversed course on their commitment to free speech, effectively implementing a commercial de-platforming of gun companies on their site. Landing a gut-punch to free speech and the Second Amendment, the massive Canada-based commerce platform serving some 600,000-plus merchants abruptly shifted policy to include bans on dozens of guns and gun-related products, including DIY kits and gun blueprints.

Shopify revised their Acceptable Use Policy on Monday to include a sales embargo on certain semi-automatic firearms, unfinished lower receivers, unserializedfirearms, magazines capable of accepting more than 10 rounds, and many more products (view the list, here).

In a press release to The Daily Wire, Florida-based gun manufacturer Spike’s Tactical said “the new rules will essentially shut down the sale of guns, gun parts and accessories over the internet by retailers who use Shopify.”

“This decision will have significant ramifications to our business and should concern every online retailer and Second Amendment supporter,” warned Spike’s Tactical GM Cole Leleux.

The company conducts millions of dollars in sales via the platform annually. “We have invested more than $100,000 in the development of our Shopify store, which will disappear once these policies go into effect,” Leleux said. – READ MORE