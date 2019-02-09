‘Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre mocks Sarah Sanders’ appearance, Christian faith in show credits

CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” snuck another anti-Trump message into the popular show’s credits on Thursday night, taking aim at press secretary Sarah Sanders’appearance and Christian faith.

“God told me he hasn’t spoken to Sarah Sanders since she was fourteen years old and praying for her skin to clear up. I have no reason to doubt Him,” an on-screen message during the show’s closing credits said.

Media Research Center contributor Rebecca Downs, who noticed and captured the message, pondered if a Democrat would be treated this way.

“It’s also been established that it’s sexist and wrong to go after women for their looks,” Downs wrote. “Is it only liberal women that this applies to?”

CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Chuck Lorre Productions places messages referred to as “vanity cards” and appear after each episode of Lorre’s shows. So far, there have been 612 different cards to date. The “vanity cards” are visible on the official website of Chuck Lorre Productions, which has placed the messages after “Grace Under Fire,” “Cybill,” “Dharma & Greg,” “Mike & Molly,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Mom” and “Young Sheldon,” in addition to “Big Bang.”- READ MORE