Biden’s Team Complains: We Want Trump’s White House Twitter Account Followers

The Biden-Harris transition team is complaining because Twitter decided the followers of White House Twitter accounts, the number of which exploded from 26 million followers at the end of the Obama administration to roughly 60 million by the end of the Trump administration, will not be turned over to the Biden team.

On Tuesday, Biden’s digital director tweeted, “In 2016, the Trump admin absorbed all of President Obama’s Twitter followers on @POTUS and on @WhiteHouse – at Team 44’s urging. In 2020, Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero.”

In 2016, the Trump admin absorbed all of President Obama’s Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse — at Team 44’s urging. In 2020, Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero. https://t.co/wj1R02SmiK — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) December 22, 2020

On Wednesday, Biden-Harris transition spokesperson Cameron French told CNN, “Twitter’s reluctance to transfer millions of followers from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication from one administration to the next.” – READ MORE

