Biden’s Niece, Who Previously Avoided Jail After Stealing $110K, Avoids Jail Again In DUI Case

Joe Biden’s niece continues to avoid having to serve any jail time for crimes that she has committed.

Caroline Biden, 33, is the daughter of James Biden, who is currently caught up in a federal criminal investigation into the hospital company Americore Health.

The New York Post reported:

Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to six months of “confinement,” Pennsylvania court records said. But the small print shows Biden, 33, won’t see a day behind bars after she negotiated a plea deal with the Montgomery County district attorney. Instead of jail, she got five-plus months of probation, with 20 days of rehab in January counted toward her sentence.

The report noted that Caroline Biden’s vehicle, which she slammed into a tree, had multiple pill bottles of controlled substances and she was driving without a license.

This latest incident was not the first time that Caroline Biden has gotten into serious trouble with law enforcement for criminal activity. – READ MORE

