Biden’s Niece Avoids Jail After Felony Conviction

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s niece avoided going to prison on Thursday after she was convicted on a felony charge for a credit card scam in which she racked up over $100,000 in bills.

Caroline Biden, 31, was offered a “sweetheart plea deal” after her felony conviction was thrown out last month and she was allowed to re-plead guilty to a significantly lesser charge of petit larceny, which usually involves stolen property valued at under $50. The New York Post reports:

The pampered Georgetown grad completed 10 days of community service at a children’s hospital and paid full restitution of $110,810.04.

“I love the children, and I’m still working with the volunteer service program now and that’s been very fulfilling,” Biden said in Manhattan Supreme Court. “I can assure you that I have made amends, full restitution, completed community service and that nothing like this will ever happen again.” – READ MORE

President Trump ripped Joe Biden in newly aired interview comments, saying running against the ex-vice president in 2020 would be a “dream” and claiming former President Barack Obama “took him out of the garbage heap” in 2008.

“Well, I dream, I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” Trump said in an interview with CBS News, when asked about a Biden bid. “Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than one percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”

Obama picked the veteran senator as his running mate in 2008. After serving two terms as VP, Biden was widely floated as a possible Democratic 2016 presidential candidate before he eventually ruled it out.

Biden, 75, has since said he is considering a possible run for the 2020 nomination. On Tuesday, he said at a forum in Bogota, Colombia that he had set himself a deadline of January to make a decision.

“I know I have to make up my mind and I have to do it by January,” Biden said, according to USA Today. – READ MORE

