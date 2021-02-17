Biden’s new target for reopened schools is behind where US is now, data show

President Biden‘s new target for reopening schools — having more than 50% of public schools offering at least one day of in-person classes a week — is behind where the nation’s public schools already are.

According to data from Burbio, a digital platform that tracks school data from across the country, 66 percent of students in kindergarten through 12th grade are already attending traditional in-person classes five days a week, or are on a hybrid schedule — meaning they attend at least one day a week or more.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki surprised reporters earlier this week in saying that schools will be considered “open” as long as they teach in-person at least one day a week — a goal that the U.S. is already largely achieving.

Psaki attempted to soften the landing of the White House’s announcement Wednesday, telling reporters that the president’s ideal objective “is for all schools to reopen, to stay open, to be open five days a week, for kids to be learning.”

“That’s what our focus is on,” Psaki said. “This is simply a goal for 100 days.”

Psaki claimed that the “majority” of schools across the country are not operating under an “open” status — though only 34 percent of students in the U.S. are still attending “virtual only” classes with no option to appear in person.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --