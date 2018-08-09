Biden’s New Initiative Sure Sounds Like He’s Running In 2020 (VIDEO)

While the polling among Democrats doesn’t look great for a not “fresh face” like Joe Biden’s, he’s been steadily making the kinds of moves that signal he’s gearing up for yet another presidential run.

A new initiative launched by the Biden Foundation has stirred up more conjecture that “Crazy Joe” believes he’s got what it takes to take down Trump. On Tuesday, Biden announced his new “As You Are” campaign, which promotes acceptance for LGBTQ youth.

“Stories have power,” the campaign’s website explains. “In the past decade, we’ve seen storytelling drive nationwide progress for LGBTQ equality. But far too many LGBTQ people—especially those under 25—still face rejection from the people closest to them. So we’re inviting you to help us change that. Share your story with us. Let’s work together to make the world better for LGBTQ young people. No matter your background, you deserve to be safe and affirmed #AsYouAre.”

“I’m so proud to announce the Biden Foundation has launched this campaign,” Biden said in a news release. “We’ll use our resources to highlight the harms of family rejection — and lift up research, best practices, and personal stories to powerfully show the significant value of family acceptance.” In a tweet, Biden said “LGBTQ young people should never have to face rejection from those who love them.”- READ MORE

President Trump ripped Joe Biden in newly aired interview comments, saying running against the ex-vice president in 2020 would be a “dream” and claiming former President Barack Obama “took him out of the garbage heap” in 2008.

“Well, I dream, I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” Trump said in an interview with CBS News, when asked about a Biden bid. “Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than one percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”

Obama picked the veteran senator as his running mate in 2008. After serving two terms as VP, Biden was widely floated as a possible Democratic 2016 presidential candidate before he eventually ruled it out.

Biden, 75, has since said he is considering a possible run for the 2020 nomination. On Tuesday, he said at a forum in Bogota, Colombia that he had set himself a deadline of January to make a decision.

“I know I have to make up my mind and I have to do it by January,” Biden said, according to USA Today. – READ MORE

