Biden’s ‘Gun Grabbing’ ATF Nominee David Chipman Confirmation Set To Advance Despite Missing Personnel File Controversy

Update: Chipman’s confirmation is ‘no longer a clean shot,’ according to Miller.

Gun-control advocate David Chipman is on track to be confirmed as ATF director, even though his government personnel record is hidden from the public. Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats are expected to vote Thursday to move Pres. Joe Biden’s nominee to the floor. Opponents to Chipman’s confirmation say the process cannot keep moving forward without getting his personnel files from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The key files would confirm Chipman’s denial that he lost control of his duty weapon and that the substance of the EEO discrimination complaints against him were unfounded. He said all allegations are false. Chipman worked at the ATF from June 1988 to May 2012. Since then, he’s worked for anti gun groups run by Mike Bloomberg and Gabby Giffords.

We last saw Chipman during his nomination hearing on May 26. Click here to read my story on Chipman being forced to admit on the record that he believes AR-15 style rifles should be confiscated from Americans and his other radical ideas. The Democrats cleverly put Chipman in a hearing with several other nominees in order to limit the time he could be questioned on video.

During the weeks that have passed, Republican senators have sent follow-up questions for Chipman to respond in writing. The questions and lack of answers are disturbing about what the senators seem to know but need proof.

Government personnel files don’t disappear. The newer federal government personnel records are electronic. The older, paper ones are in the National Archives and can easily be retrieved by request. Those are then scanned and put into the electronic system. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --