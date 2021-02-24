Biden’s First Detention Facility For Immigrant Border Crossers Opens, Critics Mock Change In Coverage Now That A Democrat Is In Office

The Biden administration’s first immigrant detention facility for children opened this week in response to the growing demand for facilities as the situation on the U.S. southern border hits crisis levels, which experts have warned for months would happen due to President Joe Biden’s policies.

“The emergency facility — a vestige of the Trump administration that was open for only a month in summer 2019 — is being reactivated to hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17,” The Washington Post reported. “Government officials say the camp is needed because facilities for migrant children have had to cut capacity by nearly half because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border has been inching up, with January reporting the highest total — more than 5,700 apprehensions — for that month in recent years.”

The Post’s report noted that left-wing activists were furious by the decision made by Biden since the “Trump-era facility” was a source of “protests and controversy.”

“It’s unnecessary, it’s costly, and it goes absolutely against everything Biden promised he was going to do,” Linda Brandmiller, an immigration lawyer, said. “It’s a step backward, is what it is. It’s a huge step backward.”

The nearly 70-acre facility has its own workout facilities, classrooms, barber shop, hair salon, emergency services, and water supply. The Biden administration has roughly 7,000 migrant children current in its custody spread across multiple facilities.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --