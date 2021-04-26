Biden’s first 100 days: Approval one of lowest in modern history, economy marks bad for new president

The ABC News/Washington Post poll, conducted April 18 to April 21, found that Biden’s approval rating stands at a paltry 52%, far below expectations that Democrats had for the new president they predicted would be a mostly unifying figure.

In fact, Biden’s approval rating is “lower than any president at 100 days in office since 1945,” according to ABC News. Only Gerald Ford, who was publicly damaged by his decision to pardon Richard Nixon, and Donald Trump had lower approval ratings for their first 100 days in the White House. Still, Biden’s 52% is 10 points higher than Trump’s 42%.

Overall, the average approval rating for the 14 presidents from Harry Truman to Biden for their first 100 days in office is 66%, meaning Biden is 14% below the average.

The survey found that a majority of Americans — 64% and 65%, respectively — approve of Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and supported his pandemic-related economic relief package. A majority, 58%, also support Biden’s proposal to raise corporate taxes.

However, Americans are split on Biden’s handling of the economy — just 52% approve — and his multi-trillion dollar infrastructure package, which also earned just 52% approval.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --