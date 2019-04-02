Biden’s ‘expressions of affection’ may take him out of 2020 race, Mark Steyn tells Tucker Carlson

Is former Vice President Joe Biden just being “touchy, feely” or is something more sinister afoot?

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the latest accusations of improper physical contact by the former VP and said other Democratic presidential candidates are trying to do what Trump did in 2016 with former Florida Gov.Jeb Bush: take out the competition.

“And the Democrats are completely morally indifferent on this unless it serves their ends,” Steyn told Carlson. “And what they want to do is take this guy out. The other candidates want to take him out the way Jeb Bush was taken out by Trump two to four years ago.”

