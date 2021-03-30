Biden’s ‘Commanding’ Press Conference Performance Dispels GOP Theories About His Cognitive Ability, MSNBC Analyst Says

An MSNBC analyst said Friday that President Joe Biden’s “commanding performance” at his first presidential solo-press conference dispels GOP theories about his cognitive ability.

Biden spoke for roughly an hour at his first solo-press conference Thursday and took 10 questions from the press, which “definitely dispelled narrative” that Biden was struggling with dementia or mental decline, MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan said on “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle.”

“I think when the narrative in the right-wing echo chamber is that Joe Biden has dementia, that he has Alzheimer’s disease, really struggling and then Joe Biden gets up and gives a commanding performance for an hour and showcases the gamut of his knowledge of the facts and his long knowledge of the Senate and Senate process and procedure. And it becomes hard to then say, well, the guy just isn’t all there,” Jordan said.

Biden answered questions from reporters during the press conference on topics including immigration and foreign policy. The commander-in-chief appeared to lose concentration at one point before calling on a reporter during the press conference.

Biden had been talking about the filibuster and explaining the difficulties of voting in a split Senate before he trailed off.

“And so I’m gonna say something outrageous. I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So the best way to get something done, if you hold near and dear to you that you like to be able to — anyway,” Biden said before stopping.

The president then looked down for a bit before he proceeded.

“We’re ready to get a lot done, and if we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” Biden said. “Okay, hang on. Sorry.”

“I think that this is a real issue for Republicans who are failing to demonize Joe Biden,” Jordan said.