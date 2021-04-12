Biden’s ‘Border Czar’ Stepping Down As Biden’s Border Crisis Drastically Worsens: Report

Roberta Jacobson, a former ambassador to Mexico that President Joe Biden tapped to be his “border czar” on the National Security Council, is stepping down at the end of this month as Biden’s southern border crisis continues to worsen.

Jacobson claims that she only intended to stay in the role for Biden’s first 100 days in office, a point that will be reached later this month.

“The timing of her departure is nonetheless striking, coming in the middle of the administration’s efforts to reduce the flow of immigration from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador,” The New York Times reported. “Jacobson had been charged with leading that effort when her appointment was announced this year.”

The situation at the border has become so dire that the administration is now reportedly considering sending cash payments to Latin American countries to stop the surge in illegal immigration. A report by CNN last week said that the U.S. is on track to see 2 million migrants on the southern border this year, which is more than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, and Alaska — combined. The Biden administration refuses to call the situation a “crisis” and only refers to it as a “challenge.” – READ MORE

