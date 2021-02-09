Biden’s ban on oil and gas leases on federal lands a ‘direct attack’ on Wyoming, says governor

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon called President Joe Biden’s executive order restricting the oil and gas industry a “direct attack” on Wyoming that will lead to a significant revenue loss for his state.

“Losing that revenue is devastating to our schools, devastating to our communities, devastating to those small businesses that really depend on the energy sector,” Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, said Monday on “Fox & Friends,” referring to Biden’s move to stop oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

Gordon has taken action against Biden’s order, signed January 20, with his own executive order, signed January 29.

“ signed executive order No. 13990 requiring the Secretary of the Interior to unilaterally stop all Federal leasing of oil and gas resources in Wyoming,” Gordon’s order reads in part. “Such action will cause immediate and considerable harm to the state of Wyoming, including to the critical services upon which Wyoming residents depend.” – READ MORE

