Biden’s ATF Director Nominee Admits He Supports a Ban on AR-15s

David Chipman, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, admitted Wednesday that he would support a ban on the AR-15 rifle.

Sen. Ted Cruz had asked Chipman at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to expand on an earlier question about whether his views on guns were “out of step with the American people.”

“The AR-15 is one of, if not the most, popular rifle in America. It’s not a machine gun, it’s a rifle,” the Texas Republican said.

“Your public position is that you want to ban AR-15s, is that correct?”

Chipman first thanked Cruz for visiting him and offering him a Dr Pepper before answering the question.

“With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill and supported by the president,” Chipman said.

WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz gets Joe Biden’s ATF Director nominee David Chipman to admit that he wants to BAN the AR-15, the most popular rifle in America. “With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban.” pic.twitter.com/6nDgalAkRj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 26, 2021

Biden has called on Congress to pass a ban on so-called "assault weapons" and to close background check loopholes, according to The New York Times.

