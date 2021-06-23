Biden’s Approval Rating Plummets, Democrats Growing ‘Disillusioned And Fast’ With Direction Of Nation: Report

Democrat President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummeted to below 50% in a new Monmouth University poll this week, the first time Biden has ever fallen below 50% in the poll since taking office in January.

“Biden currently holds a job rating of 48% approve and 43% disapprove,” Monmouth University said in a poll released on Wednesday. “This is down from his 54% approve and 41% disapprove rating in April.”

The poll found that barely one-third of Independents approve of Biden’s job performance while less than one-fifth of Republicans approve of Biden’s job performance.

In April, 83% of Democrats “said they thought the country was moving in the right direction,” The New York Times reported. “But in Wednesday’s poll, just 59 percent of Democrats said that. The share of Democrats saying the country was on the wrong track rose by 20 percentage points, to 32 percent.”

The Times said that one of the top takeaways from the poll was that “Democrats are the ones growing most disillusioned, and fast.” – READ MORE

