Biden’s Advice To Curb Police Killings: ‘Shoot ’Em In The Leg Instead Of The Heart’

In his first in-person appearance in weeks, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed the concept of “institutionalized racism,” and he included a few choice words of wisdom for police officers confronting a difficult situation that could involve the use of deadly force: aim lower.

In a speech to religious leaders at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, Biden took President Donald Trump to task for failing to lead in times of crisis and criticized the president for his response to racial unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

He also had some words of wisdom for police officers who might find themselves in difficult situations, facing off with a suspect who has placed them in a position of potentially using deadly force.

“Instead of standing there and teaching a cop when there’s an unarmed person coming at ’em with a knife or something to shoot ’em in the leg instead of the heart is a very different thing,” Biden said, according to The Recount.

He did not specify any details about his hypothetical leg-shooting situation, or whether his hypothetical suspect was, in fact, armed or “unarmed,” and it’s not clear whether Biden was speaking about an arrest or a confrontation, just that he believes lives could be saved by simply moving the target. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --