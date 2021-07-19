Bidenflation: Cost of Gas, Used Cars Up 45%, Car Rentals 88%

Nearly all Americans expect the inflation under Joe Biden’s presidency will worsen still, even as the cost of gas and used cars is already up by 45 percent, and bacon up by 8.4 percent, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

“The hashtag #Bidenflation has been trending recently,” wrote Washington Secrets columnist Paul Bedard, noting a new survey from Skynova, an online invoicing firm that found 88 percent of people in the United States believe the current inflation is “here to stay and will soar more.”

Here are the items really driving up inflation: Car rental 87.7% (y/y change)

Used cars 45.2%

Gas 45.1%

Laundry machines 29.4%

Airfare 24.6%

Moving 17.3%

Hotels 16.9%

Furniture 8.6%

Bacon 8.4%

TVs 7.6%

Fruit 7.3%

Shoes 6.5%

Fresh fish 6.4%

New cars 5.3%

Milk 5.6%

Rent (OER) 2.3% — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2021

“Projections shared with Secrets from the Statista Research Department show it increasing at about 2.5% through 2024 and ‘tapering off’ by 2026,” he observed. “It’s currently at about 5.4%.”- READ MORE

