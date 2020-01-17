Biden would consider ‘Latino’ VP — like ‘Beto O’Rourke’

Former vice president Joe Biden will campaign in Texas, where he said he’s considering two of the nation’s most prominent Latino politicians to become his vice presidential running mate.

Biden told The Dallas Morning News in a video interview that he plans a strong campaign for the Lone Star State in 2020 because “it’s not enough to beat Trump, we’ve got to win back the Senate.”

TDMN posed the question: “If you are the Democratic nominee, would you consider Beto O’Rourke or Julian Castro as a running mate?”

“Yes, I would. I’d consider either or both of them,” Biden said. “Look, I’ve spoken to each of them and spent some time talking to them. My plea to both of them is that they stay engaged. They are talented, talented people and there are a number of Latinos that are have endorsed, our former Secretary of Interior, a whole lot of people who are, I’m going to be, can guarantee there is going to be Latinos in my cabinet.

“I can guarantee you there is going to be Latinos in my White House, and both of them are qualified,” Biden said.

Unlike Castro or former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar, O'Rourke is not Hispanic.