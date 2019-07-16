Biden Would Challenge Trump to Pushups Over Questions of Age (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden said he would challenge President Donald Trump to do more pushups than him if Trump attacked Biden for his age or mental state.

“I’d say ‘Come on Donald, come on man. How many pushups do you want to do here, pal?’ You know, jokingly. You know, come on, run with me, man,” Biden told Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski, in an interview that aired Tuesday morning.

Biden, who at 76 is 3 years older than President Trump, has previously said that he would “beat the hell out of” Trump for the way he talked about women. – READ MORE

