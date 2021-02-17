Biden Won’t Rule Out Using Executive Orders To Crackdown On Second Amendment Rights: White House (VIDEO)

President Joe Biden reportedly won’t rule out using executive orders to crackdown on Americans’ constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights.

The revelation was made during a White House press conference on Tuesday in response to a statement that Biden put out last week calling for banning semi-automatic firearms in addition to other gun control measures.

“What is your timetable for action on what the president calls common sense measures?” a reporter asked Psaki. “And what’s the realistic hope that you have this will pass both houses?”

“He’s not afraid of standing up to the NRA, he’s done it multiple times and won.”@PressSec tells reporters that gun control is a personal priority for @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/voNwPwHhFy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2021

“Well, we haven’t proposed a package at this point,” Psaki responded. “So it’s hard for me to make a prediction about its likelihood of passing. But I will say that the president is somebody throughout his career who has advocated for smart gun safety measures. He has not afraid of standing up to the NRA. He’s done it multiple times and won on background checks and a range of issues. And it is a priority to him on a personal level, but I don’t have a prediction for you, or preview for you on a timeline of a package, and certainly not what it will look like and how it goes through Congress.” – READ MORE

