Biden White House’s Contact Form Asks People To Choose From A Variety Of Personal Pronouns

The White House’s online contact form now offers a variety of personal pronouns, a change that appears to have taken place on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day.

The White House contact form now offers respondents a chance to select from multiple pronoun options, including she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or the phrase “prefer not to share.”

Biden has previously promised to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination, to protect LGBTQ and transgender individuals from violence, to expand access to health care for LGBTQ individuals, to ensure fair treatment for LGBTQ individuals through the criminal justice system and advance global LGBTQ rights.

He also vowed in an October interview to pass the Equality Act during his first 100 days in office and to make LGBTQ equality a focus of United States diplomacy.

Despite his present promises to defend LGBTQ causes, the newly elected president formerly voted for legislation that defended traditional marriage and cut off funding for programs promoting homosexuality.

“Look, marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that,” Biden said in 2006, a few years before he ran alongside former President Barack Obama to become vice president.

Biden went on “Meet the Press” in 2012 and announced he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriages. The interview came only days before Obama took the same position as Biden in a separate interview.

“I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women and heterosexual men and women marrying one another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties,” Biden said.