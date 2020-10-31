Biden Whistleblower: Jim Biden Told Me Joe Biden Wouldn’t Get Hurt By Their Actions Due To ‘Plausible Deniability’ (VIDEO)

Tony Bobulinski, a whistleblower who was a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that Jim Biden, the brother of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, told him that Joe Biden would not be hurt by their foreign business dealings because of “plausible deniability.”

This is maybe THE clip from this interview. Bobulinski to #Tucker: “I remember looking at Jim Biden in saying how are you guys getting away with this? Like, aren’t you concerned? And he looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said. ‘plausible deniability.'” pic.twitter.com/GMDL1JNZtB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski says that he met with Joe Biden at a conference and that he met afterward with Jim Biden for two hours at the Peninsula Hotel, where Jim Biden “walked through his history, in his own words, stating with all the work and effort he did to get Joe Biden elected initially in Delaware and then through the family history and the role that he had played in it.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --