Biden: ‘What Are We Worried About’ From Asian Countries? (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden once again downplayed the economic threat posed by China during an event in Berlin, N.H. on Tuesday.

“We’re in a position where we have the most agile venture capitalists in the world. It’s not like they’re the bad guys,” he said. “We’re the best at doing it. Our workers are literally three times as productive as workers in the Far East, in Asia. They’re three times as productive. And so what are we worried about?”

Biden was similarly dismissive of China last month during an event in Iowa.


