Biden Wants Pastors And Priests To Urge ‘MAGA Folks’ To Take COVID Vaccine

On Monday, President Joe Biden urged local pastors and priests to help get supporters of former President Donald Trump, who may be skeptical of being immunized, to take the COVID vaccine.

Biden made his comments during a White House event on COVID-19 relief, in response to a question from a reporter.

Biden: “I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why it’s important to get that vaccine. And even after that, until everyone is in fact vaccinated, to wear this mask.” pic.twitter.com/7lyDkCRLSV — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 15, 2021

A reporter asked the President a question about helping to “promote the vaccine among skeptics.”

Biden replied, “I urge all local docs, and ministers and priests to talk about why, why it’s important to get that vaccine, and even after that until everyone is in fact vaccinated to wear this mask.”

Biden said he and his staff have gone over how to get skeptical Republicans onboard with the vaccines.

“They say the thing that has even more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community say,” the President said.- READ MORE

