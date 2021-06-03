Biden Waives FBI Background Checks For Caregivers At Child Migrant Facilities

The Biden administration has scrapped FBI background checks for caregivers at its overpacked child migrant shelters (or as AOC no longer calls them, ‘concentration camps’), alarming child welfare experts who say this compromises safety, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The move comes as Biden turns to “tent camps, convention centers and other huge facilities” which are operated by private contractors paid by the Department of Health and Human Services. In March, the administration announced that it would open eight new emergency sites across the Southwest, which will add 15,000 new beds – doubling capacity.

In order to deal with the flood of migrant children, the US government has lowered the bar required to watch them.

These emergency sites don’t have to be licensed by state authorities or provide the same services as permanent HHS facilities. They also cost far more, an estimated $775 per child per day. And to staff the sites quickly, the Biden administration has waived vetting procedures intended to protect minors from potential harm. Staff and volunteers directly caring for children at new emergency sites don’t have to undergo FBI fingerprint checks, which use criminal databases not accessible to the public and can overcome someone changing their name or using a false identity. -Chicago Tribune

As NPR reported last month, there is little oversight at the mass shelters holding tens of thousands of migrant children, while “Some of the facilities holding children these days are run by contractors already facing lawsuits claiming that children were physically and sexually abused in their shelters under the Trump administration, while others are new companies with little or no experience working with migrant children. Collectively, the emergency facilities can accommodate nearly 18,000 children, according to data the agency provided earlier this month.”

In April, Tex. Gov. Greg Abbott called for the Biden administration to close a San Antonio facility for migrant children following allegations of sexual assault.- READ MORE

