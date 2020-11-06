Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate agreement on first day of presidency

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pledged to rejoin the Paris climate agreement on his first day in office should he be elected to the presidency.

The former vice president tweeted the news on the same day that the United States officially withdrew from the landmark climate change agreement. President Trump began the process of withdrawal last year, but it finalized Wednesday.

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,” Biden tweeted.

Should Biden win the presidency and recommit the country to the agreement, it would mark one of likely many Trump initiatives that Biden would seek to reverse in his first 100 days in office. – READ MORE

