oe Biden is vowing to get handsy with his Democrat opponents tonight if they attack him.

“How will VP Biden respond if his opponents tonight go on the attack?” tweets ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce.

How will VP Biden respond if his opponents tonight go on the attack? “Hug em!” he told me. — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) June 27, 2019

“Hug em!” she says Biden told her.

