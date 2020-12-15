Biden Urges Activists to Drop ‘Defund the Police’ Rhetoric Until After Georgia Runoffs

President-elect Joe Biden urged a group of activists to remain silent on his “promise” to “change policing” until after Georgia’s January Senate runoff elections, arguing that the push could alienate Peach State voters.

“I also don’t think that we should get too far ahead of ourselves on dealing with police reform in that, because they’ve already labeled us as being ‘defund the police,'” Biden said of Republicans. “Anything we put forward in terms of the organizational structure to change policing—which I promise you will occur, promise you—just think to yourself and give me advice whether we should do that before January 5th, because that’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police.”

“How much do we push between now and January 5th—we need those two seats—about police reform?” Biden went on to ask.

Biden’s comments came during a Tuesday call with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, and other progressive activists, according to the Intercept. The call also came one week ahead of Biden’s first runoff campaign stop with Democratic Senate hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. – READ MORE

