Biden Unveils $6 Trillion Budget That Will Raise Federal Spending To Highest Post-WW2 Level

US stock futures soared Thursday morning as President Biden unveiled his first federal budget, which calls for the government to spend $6 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year, with total annual spending set to increase to $8.2 trillion by 2031.

Stocks initially kneejerked higher, then retreated on the headlines reporting the proposed budget, which Biden can pass through the Senate using budget rules that allow Dems to circumvent the filibuster. According to the NYT, it calls for the highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II.

Treasury yields also climbed on the news, which raised expectations for more Treasury supply.

According to the NYT, the increase in federal spending, which follows both the COVID stimulus and Biden’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure plans, will be driven by “Biden’s two-part agenda to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and substantially expand the social safety net, contained in his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, along with other planned increases in discretionary spending.”

With Biden expected to raise taxes and increase spending on tax enforcement, the annual deficits in Biden’s budget projections wouldn’t start to wane until the 2030s. Meanwhile, Biden’s “ambitions to wield government power to help more Americans attain the comforts of a middle-class life and to lift U.S. industry to better compete globally in an economy the administration believes will be dominated by a race to reduce energy emissions and combat climate change.” – READ MORE

