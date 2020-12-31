Biden, Trump Will Both Be In Georgia The Day Before Critical Senate Runoffs

President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Georgia Monday to campaign alongside Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the same day that President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Georgia for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The competing events take place on the final day before Georgia’s high-stakes dual Senate runoffs on Jan. 5. The races will determine which party controls the Senate, and have attracted multiple high-profile figures including Trump, Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

If Democrats manage to flip both seats, they would achieve the narrowest of majorities with Harris’s tie-breaking vote, giving them full control of Congress and the White House. If not, then much of Biden’s agenda could be jeopardized by a GOP-led Senate.

The stakes have led to both statewide races attracting national attention, with Ossoff and Warnock campaigning on a Democratic Senate that will allow for sweeping legislation relating to voting rights, clean energy, infrastructure and more, while Republicans have warned that a Republican-led Senate is the only thing stopping the country from plunging towards socialism.

Both races have set records for political fundraising and unprecedented ad spending. Ossoff and Warnock have each reported raising over $100 million since Election Day, and each race has seen hundreds of millions of dollars in ad spending.

The runoffs have also seen record turnout that even with that seen ahead of November’s election. Over 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, according to the U.S. Elections Project, fueled by high turnout throughout Atlanta and its surrounding suburbs.