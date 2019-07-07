Biden: Trump Is the Type Bully I Would Smack in the Mouth

When asked how to beat Trump, Biden said, “I beat him by pointing out who I am and who he is and what we are for and what he is against. This is a divider-in-chief, acting with racist policies and moving to formant hate. That is the only way to sustain himself.”

He added, "I'm looking forward to this man. You walk behind me in a debate, come here, man. You know me too well. The idea that I'd be intimidated by Donald Trump? He's the bully that I knew my whole life. He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully who used to make fun when I would stutter, and I smacked him in the mouth. Look, this is not — I think the American people want a president who has some dignity, who has a value set, who is actually trying to restore the soul of this country. So when they turn on the television they look up, and their kids say, I want to be like that guy or that woman."