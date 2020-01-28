BIDEN: Trump impeachment trial ‘because he’s afraid to run against me’ (VIDEO)

“Let’s remember one thing, why the man’s on trial…because he’s afraid to run against me.”

–@JoeBiden on impeachment pic.twitter.com/Q5I2hxPu9p — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) January 27, 2020

Joe Biden thinks President Trump is impeaching himself because the 45th POTUS is worried about facing off against the career politician later this year.

A gaggle of reporters confronted Biden as he made his way into a recent campaign stop, and the elderly statesman couldn’t resist the opportunity to trash Trump.

“Let’s remember one thing,” Biden said, pointing at the camera with his signature shades, “why the man’s on trial, only the second guy, because he’s afraid to run against me.” – READ MORE