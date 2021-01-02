Biden to issue executive order halting any Trump ‘midnight regulations’

President-elect Joe Biden will issue an executive order halting “midnight regulations” on day one of his presidency, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

“We’re announcing today that, like other incoming administrations have done before, the Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect on the afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt or delay midnight regulations, actions taken by the Trump administration that will not have taken effect by Inauguration Day,” Psaki told reporters.

Midnight regulations are rules that outgoing administrations rush through during the lame-duck period.

Psaki cited a pending Department of Labor rule that she says would make it easier for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors instead of salaried employees with benefits.

Psaki noted that “issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for an incoming administration.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --