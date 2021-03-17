Biden to hold first press conference March 25

President Biden will hold his first formal news briefing on Thursday afternoon, March 25, press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

At 55 days into the new presidency, many had begun to wonder why Biden had not yet held a solo news conference — separating him from over a dozen of his most recent predecessors. The stretch of over seven weeks is the longest period a new president has gone without meeting with the media in the last 100 years.

The White House noted that Biden has taken brief questions in informal settings.

“The president takes questions several times a week,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week. “Which is an opportunity for the people covering the White House to ask him about whatever news is happening on any given day.”

She said the president has been focusing his energy on passing the American Rescue Plan and vaccine distribution. – READ MORE

