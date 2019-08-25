Biden to Fox News: I Can Handle Your Coverage Because ‘I’m a Big Boy’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a Fox News reporter he could handle what he viewed as purposely negative coverage Tuesday, saying he was a “big boy.”

In Iowa, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden if he was bothered to see a progressive challenger like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) draw a 12,000-person crowd in Minneapolis. Biden retorted he was focusing on different kinds of events but still drawing large crowds.

Biden looks at a Fox News reporter: “I know you’re going to go after me no matter what…And it’s OK, it’s good. I’m a big boy. I can handle it. But…I notice you didn’t ask me why I’m ahead in all the polls still. I notice you didn’t ask me how I feel about the new CNN poll.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 20, 2019

"It depends on what the nature of the event is," Biden said. "What I'm trying to do is go around from town to town, and I'm drawing as big a crowd or bigger than anybody. Have you seen anybody draw bigger crowds than me here in this state?"