Biden To Appoint John Kerry As ‘Climate Czar’ And Add Him To The National Security Council

President-elect Joe Biden will appoint former presidential candidate John Kerry as “Climate Czar” as well as add Kerry to the National Security Council, the Biden transition team announced Monday.

Kerry will serve as both Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and sit on the National Security Council, NBC News reported, “reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.”

BREAKING: Biden transition team: Former Sec. of State John Kerry to serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and will sit on the National Security Council, “reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 23, 2020

Seventy-six-year-old Kerry also served as a secretary of state for former President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017, according to The New York Times. “We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy,” Biden said in a statement, according to the Times. “I need a team ready on Day 1 to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values. This is the crux of that team.”

“These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative” the former vice president added. “Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits — or without diversity of background and perspective. It’s why I’ve selected them.”