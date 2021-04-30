Biden Threatens Political Opponents in Rambling Tirade: ‘Can’t Stop’ Me Now

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his political opponents “can’t stop” him from “moving forward” with his controversial agenda.

During a rambling address to a mostly empty House Chamber on Capitol Hill, the president’s smooth forehead glistened under the lights, a marvel of cosmetic remedy. “America is moving forward but we can’t stop now,” Biden barked. “Doing nothing is not an option.” Two women sat behind him in historic fashion, one of them (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) more fashionably dressed than the other (Vice President Kamala Harris, lurking like a vulture).

The president’s shameful history of plagiarism reared its head again when Biden shoplifted former president Donald Trump’s “Buy American” initiative and attempted to pass it off as his own. He repeated his inscrutable false claim about having traveled “more than 17,000 miles with” Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Biden thanked politicians for the fact that so many Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccination but declined to credit health care workers, much less Trump and Operation Warp Speed, launched almost one year ago today to the widespread derision of so-called science experts and unaccredited media pundits. – READ MORE

