Biden: There Isn’t A ‘Single Thing A Man Can Do’ That A Woman Can’t Do Better

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that there isn’t a “single thing a man can do” that a woman cannot do better.

The president spoke at an event to mark Equal Pay Day with First Lady Jill Biden and members of the U.S. Women’s National Team Wednesday afternoon where he suggested that there is nothing men can do better than women.

“You know, I told my daughters, granddaughters from the time they were old enough to understand what I’m saying, and I mean it, there’s not a single thing that a man can do that a woman can’t do as well or better,” the president said. “Not a single thing.”

“I was among the first senators to ever appoint a woman to the Naval Academy,” he continued, adding that he was “just able to, as president of the United States, appoint two women as four star generals. ”

The Biden administration declared March 24 to be Equal Pay Day in a Wednesday memorandum.

“Equal Pay Day is a reminder of the work that still remains to advance equity and ensure that all Americans have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Biden said in the announcement. “This day is a symbolic representation of how far into this year women must work to catch up to what men made in the previous year.”

“Women working full-time, year-round are typically paid just 82 cents for every dollar paid to men,” Biden said. “It is a day that calls us to action — to renew our commitment to the principles of equity and equal opportunity that define who we are as Americans.”