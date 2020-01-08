Biden tells voter: ‘Marry into family with three or four sisters. One of them always loves you.’ (VIDEO)

Critics have questioned how Hunter Biden, son of the former vice president, could ditch his family to marry his deceased brother’s widow.

Joe Biden, Hunter’s father and frontrunner in the Democratic primary to take on President Trump in 2020, seemingly offered some insight while chatting up supporters at a recent campaign stop.

“I tell all the guys that ask me about getting married, I say you marry into a family with three or four sisters – I married into one with five. You know why? One of them always loves you. Not the same one, but one of them will always love you,” he said.

The comments come courtesy of a clip recorded off C-SPAN and posted to Twitter by Nick Frechen.