Biden tells Ocasio-Cortez to ‘calm down’

Former Vice President Joe Biden isn’t sweating the likes of socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizing him for his “middle of the road” solutions for the alleged climate crisis.

He’s been leading the “green revolution” since before AOC was alive, Biden said, and “they should calm down a little bit” before getting bent out of shape about his supposed lack of bold solutions.

Biden was chilling in a booth with some frozen yogurt, chatting up some older ladies at a Concord, New Hampshire campaign stop on Tuesday, when one woman prodded the 76-year-old career politician about criticism on climate change from AOC and other socialists.

The woman offered a quote from AOC: “I will be damned if the same politicians who refused to act are gonna try to come back today and say we need a middle of the road approach to save our lives.” – READ MORE