Biden Tells Military Servicemembers Global Warming Is Greatest Threat To American Security: ‘Not A Joke’

President Biden Air Force the United Kingdom, warned that global warming is the “greatest threat” facing America and that it is “not a joke.”

President Biden, during a speech to Air Force personnel in the United Kingdom, warned that global warming is the “greatest threat” facing America and that it is “not a joke.”

The comments are an indication that the administration is shifting its focus from real and tangible enemies to those promoted by ‘science’ and the media.

Biden claimed he was told this by Pentagon officials when he was serving as Vice President in 2009.

“When I went over to the tank in the Pentagon when I was first was elected vice president with President Obama, the military sat us down and let us know what the greatest threats facing America were, the greatest physical threats,” he said.

“This is not a joke,” he insisted. “You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest physical threat facing America was? Global warming.”

BIDEN: “This is not a joke. You what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming.” pic.twitter.com/apH7RtQWft — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2021

The Pentagon, just days after Biden was sworn into office, announced that they would be considering climate change and global warming when simulating war games. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --